The 35th anniversary of Kenya's pro-democracy rallies descended into chaos as protests led to significant damage at two hospitals in the country. At least 11 people lost their lives, and health facilities reported assaults by unidentified attackers. The turn of events marks a troubling escalation in the region.

In Kitengela, a town located 34 kilometers south of Nairobi, over 100 attackers, armed with clubs, breached a hospital demanding medical attention for their peers. Health staff, overwhelmed and threatened, were forced to retreat, as attackers caused havoc and started a fire near the laboratory.

Meanwhile, in Nairobi's Embakasi neighborhood, another group stormed Bristol Hospital, making away with equipment valued at over 800,000 Kenyan shillings ($6,200). Staff members were injured and traumatized during the looting. Calls from health workers for heightened security remain unanswered by authorities.

