Left Menu

Landmark Approval: Coartem Baby Paves Way for Infant Malaria Treatment

Novartis has received approval in Switzerland for Coartem Baby, the first drug designed specifically to treat malaria in infants and very young children. The treatment, which is also known as Riamet Baby in some regions, offers a dissolvable, cherry-flavored formulation to help improve administration. Eight African countries are set to approve Coartem Baby following its assessment, aiming to close the treatment gap for the youngest malaria patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:00 IST
Landmark Approval: Coartem Baby Paves Way for Infant Malaria Treatment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Novartis announced on Tuesday that it had secured Swiss approval for Coartem Baby, the first medication specifically aimed at treating malaria in infants and very young children.

The breakthrough drug, also known as Riamet Baby in certain regions, is expected to gain swift approval in eight African nations that participated in its assessment, including Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Kenya, and Nigeria. The new formulation features a dissolvable, cherry-flavored variant designed for ease of administration.

Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV), a Swiss non-profit, collaborated with Novartis in developing this infant-specific treatment, which is poised to fill a significant healthcare gap. Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan expressed pride in offering the first clinically proven malaria remedy for newborns, ensuring care for Africa's most vulnerable population at minimal profit margins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025