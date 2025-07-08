Left Menu

Struggles Under Cuts: Liberian Lives Amidst USAID Withdrawal

Roseline Phay's quest for contraceptives in Liberia highlights the impact of USAID aid cuts, exacerbating healthcare struggles amid warnings of Chinese influence. USAID, formerly funding 48% of the health budget, has withdrawn, leaving medicine shelves empty as China steps in. Many, like Phay, face tough choices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sarworlor | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:56 IST
Struggles Under Cuts: Liberian Lives Amidst USAID Withdrawal

In Liberia, the abrupt cessation of USAID aid by the Trump administration five months ago has left countless lives disrupted, including that of Roseline Phay, a 32-year-old mother and farmer. Phay's struggle epitomizes the widespread health care crisis caused by a significant cut in foreign assistance. Determined not to have more children, Phay attempted to access contraceptives only to find the clinics empty due to a lack of US-backed supplies.

The ramifications are severe; USAID funding once made up almost half of Liberia's health budget, providing essential resources to clinics, hospitals, and medical staff. Now, communities are feeling the sting of these cuts, with empty health centers, halted medical staff training, and unpaid health workers becoming the new norm. Across Liberia, the lack of contraceptives is not only threatening maternal health but also reversing progress in reducing teenage pregnancies.

The gap left by USAID creates an opportunity for other global players, notably China. With Chinese companies already embedded in key sectors like mining and infrastructure, and now expanding into health care, Liberia is witnessing a shift in influence. However, for Liberians like Phay, the immediate concern remains survival, with healthcare access dwindling and the future uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025