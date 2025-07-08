Struggles Under Cuts: Liberian Lives Amidst USAID Withdrawal

In Liberia, the abrupt cessation of USAID aid by the Trump administration five months ago has left countless lives disrupted, including that of Roseline Phay, a 32-year-old mother and farmer. Phay's struggle epitomizes the widespread health care crisis caused by a significant cut in foreign assistance. Determined not to have more children, Phay attempted to access contraceptives only to find the clinics empty due to a lack of US-backed supplies.

The ramifications are severe; USAID funding once made up almost half of Liberia's health budget, providing essential resources to clinics, hospitals, and medical staff. Now, communities are feeling the sting of these cuts, with empty health centers, halted medical staff training, and unpaid health workers becoming the new norm. Across Liberia, the lack of contraceptives is not only threatening maternal health but also reversing progress in reducing teenage pregnancies.

The gap left by USAID creates an opportunity for other global players, notably China. With Chinese companies already embedded in key sectors like mining and infrastructure, and now expanding into health care, Liberia is witnessing a shift in influence. However, for Liberians like Phay, the immediate concern remains survival, with healthcare access dwindling and the future uncertain.

