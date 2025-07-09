Haryana Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Abortions and Boosts Sex Ratio
Haryana's health officials have boosted efforts to track and penalize illegal abortion practices, resulting in improved sex ratios. Under the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' campaign, a comprehensive tracking process has been implemented. Coordination with ASHA and anganwadi workers aims to further increase birth registrations, specifically targeting underprivileged areas.
In a bid to curb illegal abortion practices and improve the sex ratio, Haryana's additional chief secretary for health has mandated reverse tracking of abortions performed up to 24 weeks.
Strict actions against medical practitioners involved in illegal procedures are underway, with substantial progress noted in implementing these measures under the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' campaign.
Crucial collaborations with ASHA and anganwadi workers aim to increase birth registrations in underserved regions, while decisive steps are taken to regulate IVF centres and crackdown on illegal MTP operations across the state.
