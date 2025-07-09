Haryana Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Abortions and Boosts Sex Ratio

In a bid to curb illegal abortion practices and improve the sex ratio, Haryana's additional chief secretary for health has mandated reverse tracking of abortions performed up to 24 weeks.

Strict actions against medical practitioners involved in illegal procedures are underway, with substantial progress noted in implementing these measures under the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' campaign.

Crucial collaborations with ASHA and anganwadi workers aim to increase birth registrations in underserved regions, while decisive steps are taken to regulate IVF centres and crackdown on illegal MTP operations across the state.