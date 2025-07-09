Left Menu

Haryana Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Abortions and Boosts Sex Ratio

Haryana's health officials have boosted efforts to track and penalize illegal abortion practices, resulting in improved sex ratios. Under the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' campaign, a comprehensive tracking process has been implemented. Coordination with ASHA and anganwadi workers aims to further increase birth registrations, specifically targeting underprivileged areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-07-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 00:01 IST
Haryana Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Abortions and Boosts Sex Ratio
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to curb illegal abortion practices and improve the sex ratio, Haryana's additional chief secretary for health has mandated reverse tracking of abortions performed up to 24 weeks.

Strict actions against medical practitioners involved in illegal procedures are underway, with substantial progress noted in implementing these measures under the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' campaign.

Crucial collaborations with ASHA and anganwadi workers aim to increase birth registrations in underserved regions, while decisive steps are taken to regulate IVF centres and crackdown on illegal MTP operations across the state.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025