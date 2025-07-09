Health Headlines: From Brazilian Bird Flu Restrictions to Novo Nordisk's Stepped-Up Obesity Fight

The global health sector remains abuzz with developments, as Brazil's battle against bird flu sees several countries imposing restrictions on its chicken exports. The world's largest chicken exporter, having declared itself free of the virus after a month of no new outbreaks, anticipates that these import bans will soon be lifted.

Meanwhile, in India, the demand for weight-loss drugs is soaring as competitors Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk vie for dominance. Eli Lilly's Mounjaro saw a dramatic increase in sales, with numbers doubling in just a month. Novo Nordisk, on the other hand, has taken a significant step by submitting a higher dose of its obesity treatment, Wegovy, to the European Medicines Agency.

In the United States, the healthcare industry is facing potential upheaval as President Trump suggests imposing tariffs as high as 200% on imported pharmaceuticals. Concurrently, Samsung has made waves with its strategic acquisition of the U.S. healthcare platform Xealth, enhancing its mobile healthcare division's capabilities.