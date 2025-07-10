Medidata Expands Support with NHMRC CTC to Propel Clinical Research Innovation

Medidata, a premier provider of clinical trial solutions, has announced an expansion of its partnership with the NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre (CTC) at the University of Sydney. The collaboration, which began in 2018, now includes the use of the Medidata Platform across new major studies, enhancing the data management process.

The Medidata Platform allows the CTC to streamline its trial operations by consolidating data systems, thus improving research capabilities. Currently, the CTC is involved in 30 concurrent studies, utilizing Medidata solutions to accelerate data availability and generate actionable insights. This partnership has contributed to better patient outcomes and fortified Medidata's platform value.

According to Edwin Ng, senior vice president at Medidata, the expanded work with CTC empowers the center to enhance research efficiency and accelerate clinical innovation. More than 1 million users rely on Medidata's end-to-end platform for improved patient experiences and faster therapeutic market entry. For further information, visit Medidata's website.