Fuel Crisis in Gaza Hospitals: A Silent Threat Amid Conflict

In the heart of conflict-ridden Gaza, hospitals are crumbling under the weight of severe fuel shortages, leaving doctors scrambling to save lives. As the violence continues, the medical community grapples with placing multiple premature infants in single incubators to combat the life-threatening conditions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Israeli hostages draw stark contrast to the dire scenes at Gaza's Al Shifa medical center. Here, newborns face peril not from missiles, but from the crippling blockade that suffocates medical facilities of essential fuel.

The Gaza health ministry describes an ecosystem on the brink, with 600 health facility attacks compounding the crisis. As resources dwindle, already scant medical services inch towards collapse, leaving patients and staff in a precarious fight against an ever-deepening humanitarian emergency.

(With inputs from agencies.)