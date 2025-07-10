Global Nutrition Solutions: IISc and Tufts University's Landmark Collaboration

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru and Tufts University have signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding to launch the Interdisciplinary Centre for Nutrition Science and Medicine (ICNSM) at IISc. The agreement was formalized during a recent visit by Tufts' leadership team to India, with Tufts President Sunil Kumar and IISc Director Prof. Govindan Rangarajan in attendance.

According to the Dean of the Division of Interdisciplinary Sciences at IISc, Navakanta Bhat, the center will be based within the IISc medical school and will tap into advanced research across basic sciences and engineering. The initiative is a collaborative effort with Tufts University's Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy.

The center will provide a platform for researchers from both institutions to collaborate on creating nutrition-focused healthcare solutions beneficial to both India and the United States. This partnership is seen as a stepping stone towards more collaborative projects aimed at tackling global challenges, says Tufts President Sunil Kumar.