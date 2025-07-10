Kalyan Dombivali Fights Dengue Fever Surge

Following the death of a 31-year-old man from dengue, the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has launched an extensive dengue prevention campaign. The deceased, Vilas Bhagwan Mhatre from Kalyan West, succumbed to the disease in a private hospital despite being recommended for transfer to Mumbai's Sion Hospital.

In response, KDMC's medical health department is offering treatments at various hospitals and health centers. They are working with NGOs, ward officials, and students to raise awareness. Educational materials are being distributed, and group discussions are held to educate the public on preventing mosquito breeding.

Health workers are inspecting potential breeding sites and treating them. Construction sites and housing societies have been directed to prevent water stagnation. KDMC is also conducting fumigation and fogging in closed construction sites. Citizens are encouraged to clean and disinfect water containers weekly.

(With inputs from agencies.)