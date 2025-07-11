Shattered Peace: Kharkiv Maternity Hospital Hit by Russian Drone

A Russian drone attack Friday on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv caused damage to a maternity hospital, terrifying patients as windows shattered and glass fell onto hospital beds, forcing families to rush for safety with their babies.

Three women and their newborns experienced acute stress, requiring medical attention, noted Kharkiv's regional prosecutors. Among them was Oleksandra Lavrynenko, who had just given birth. "We woke up to a loud whistle, got to our baby, and the windows shattered," she recounted.

They hurried to shelter Maksym, their one-day-old, underground. "I was so full of adrenaline, having forgotten the stitches," Lavrynenko added, noting the recovery from shock. Meanwhile, fears among staff and newly delivered mothers persisted as evacuation was prepared due to continued threats.

