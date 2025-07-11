Left Menu

Shattered Peace: Kharkiv Maternity Hospital Hit by Russian Drone

A Russian drone attack on Kharkiv damaged a maternity hospital, leading to injuries and fear among patients. Authorities reported acute stress in three women and their newborns. This incident is part of an increased intensity of Russian aerial assaults targeting Ukraine's northeastern city and surrounding areas.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian drone attack Friday on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv caused damage to a maternity hospital, terrifying patients as windows shattered and glass fell onto hospital beds, forcing families to rush for safety with their babies.

Three women and their newborns experienced acute stress, requiring medical attention, noted Kharkiv's regional prosecutors. Among them was Oleksandra Lavrynenko, who had just given birth. "We woke up to a loud whistle, got to our baby, and the windows shattered," she recounted.

They hurried to shelter Maksym, their one-day-old, underground. "I was so full of adrenaline, having forgotten the stitches," Lavrynenko added, noting the recovery from shock. Meanwhile, fears among staff and newly delivered mothers persisted as evacuation was prepared due to continued threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

