Left Menu

Pharma Firms' Licenses Cancelled in Drug Misuse Crackdown

The licenses of four pharmaceutical firms in Jammu and Kashmir have been revoked due to their involvement in the illegal purchase and sale of addictive drugs. This action underscores the authorities' commitment to preventing drug misuse and ensuring public health safety, particularly among vulnerable groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-07-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 11:56 IST
Pharma Firms' Licenses Cancelled in Drug Misuse Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the licenses of four pharmaceutical firms in Jammu and Kashmir have been revoked following allegations of illegal drug trafficking. The firms, Healthways Pharma, Rajouri, Nuegene Pharmaceutical Distributors, N T Traders, and Essence Pharmaceutical Distributors, are accused of engaging in the clandestine purchase and sale of addictive medications like Tapentadol and Pregabalin.

State Drugs Controller-cum-Licensing Authority Lotika Khajuria led the enforcement action, highlighting the department's dedication to public health by preventing drug misuse. The inspections revealed that these establishments obtained drugs from neighboring states without maintaining required purchase or sale records.

This crackdown reflects the authorities' firm stance against drug misuse, inviting public vigilance in reporting any unethical practices involving prescription drugs. The community is urged to utilize the helpline to curb illegal activities that threaten public health.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025