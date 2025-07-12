Pharma Firms' Licenses Cancelled in Drug Misuse Crackdown

In a decisive move, the licenses of four pharmaceutical firms in Jammu and Kashmir have been revoked following allegations of illegal drug trafficking. The firms, Healthways Pharma, Rajouri, Nuegene Pharmaceutical Distributors, N T Traders, and Essence Pharmaceutical Distributors, are accused of engaging in the clandestine purchase and sale of addictive medications like Tapentadol and Pregabalin.

State Drugs Controller-cum-Licensing Authority Lotika Khajuria led the enforcement action, highlighting the department's dedication to public health by preventing drug misuse. The inspections revealed that these establishments obtained drugs from neighboring states without maintaining required purchase or sale records.

This crackdown reflects the authorities' firm stance against drug misuse, inviting public vigilance in reporting any unethical practices involving prescription drugs. The community is urged to utilize the helpline to curb illegal activities that threaten public health.