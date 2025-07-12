Left Menu

Ceasefire Standoff: The Future of Gaza Hangs in the Balance

Negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire are stalling as disagreements over Israeli troop withdrawal persist. Hamas rejects Israel's proposed maps, demanding retreats to earlier lines. Aid logistics and U.S. mediation are pivotal in ongoing talks. Hostage release and ending the war are key sticking points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 15:01 IST
Ceasefire negotiations in Gaza are encountering significant hurdles due to discord over the extent of Israeli military withdrawal from the Palestinian territory. According to Palestinian and Israeli negotiators in Doha, the talks remain ongoing despite the deadlock on a U.S.-proposed 60-day ceasefire.

Hamas has dismissed Israel's withdrawal maps, which they claim still leave 40% of the territory under Israeli control. Disputed areas include the southern region of Rafah as well as parts of northern and eastern Gaza. Hamas advocates for a reversion to pre-conflict lines, a position that two Israeli sources confirm.

Complicating matters, issues related to humanitarian aid and war termination guarantees are pending. U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, a key architect of the ceasefire proposal, is expected in Doha to facilitate further discussions. Major contentions include the phased release of hostages and concurrent Israeli troop withdrawals.

