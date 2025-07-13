Trade Tensions Escalate: 30% Tariffs Loom Over EU and Mexico

President Donald Trump on Saturday heightened trade tensions by announcing a 30% tariff on imports from Mexico and the European Union, effective August 1, following failed negotiations with these major U.S. trading partners.

The new tariff threats have sparked outcry for being perceived as unfair and disruptive, with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasizing the need for further negotiations. Sheinbaum expressed confidence in reaching an agreement while maintaining Mexico's sovereignty as non-negotiable.

These tariffs add strain to diplomatic relations with allies, leading some to reassess security dependencies on the U.S. as countries like Japan explore reducing reliance on American systems. The tariff dispute continues to generate substantial revenue for the U.S. government, with customs revenue exceeding $100 billion.