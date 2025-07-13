Left Menu

BBMP's Rs 2.88 Crore Plan to Feed Bengaluru's Street Dogs Aims to Curb Aggression and Improve Health

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced a Rs 2.88 crore initiative to feed street dogs in Bengaluru. The plan, involving 100 feeding sites, aims to improve the health and behavior of 4,000 dogs. The program aligns with Animal Birth Control guidelines and is part of a broader public health effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-07-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 20:50 IST
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has outlined its Rs 2.88 crore proposal to feed approximately 4,000 street dogs in Bengaluru, an initiative that was announced following a thorough evaluation of the pros and cons. This project, involving 100 feeding locations per zone, will deliver a daily meal to 500 dogs per zone, costing Rs 19 per dog each day, excluding taxes.

The feeding program aligns with the revised Animal Birth Control guidelines from the Animal Welfare Board of India. Meals, consisting of boiled chicken, rice, and vegetables, are designed to be nutritious and digestible for the dogs. The project reflects lessons learned during the Covid-19 pandemic when BBMP first started feeding street dogs.

BBMP has invited tenders for supplying balanced meals, set to be managed at identified feeding points across each zone by respective Assistant Directors. This initiative is intended to mitigate issues such as dog pack aggression due to food scarcity while improving overall dog health and supporting existing sterilization and vaccination efforts.

