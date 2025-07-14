Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fire at Fall River Assisted Living Center
A fire at Gabriel House assisted living center in Fall River, Massachusetts resulted in multiple fatalities and numerous injuries. The incident, which saw about 50 firefighters responding, is under investigation. The fire department has not released exact casualty figures pending updates on patients' conditions.
A devastating fire broke out on Sunday at an assisted living center in Fall River, Massachusetts, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries, according to state fire department spokesperson Jake Wark.
Approximately 70 residents lived at the Gabriel House facility, where about 50 firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. While several people were rescued, a number of residents were pronounced dead on the scene, and many others were hospitalized.
Five firefighters sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the rescue efforts. Authorities are investigating the cause and origin of the fire, with the exact number of casualties yet to be disclosed as updates on patients' conditions continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
