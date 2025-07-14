Sun Pharma Strikes Settlement with Incyte Over Alopecia Drug Leqselvi
Sun Pharma and Incyte Corporation have settled a legal dispute over Leqselvi, a drug used for severe hair loss. Sun has obtained a non-exclusive license for certain patents and will pay Incyte an upfront and royalty payments. Leqselvi has been launched in the US for severe alopecia areata treatment.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has reached a settlement with Incyte Corporation concerning the Leqselvi drug, addressing severe hair loss (alopecia areata), the company announced on Monday.
The agreement involves dismissing ongoing litigation in the US District Court for New Jersey and includes mutual release from related claims, as stated by the Mumbai-based drug firm.
Sun Pharma will pay Incyte upfront and ongoing royalties in exchange for a limited, non-exclusive patent license, while specific settlement details remain confidential, the company noted.
