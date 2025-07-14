G20 Watchdog Takes Step Back on Climate Financial Policy

The G20's financial watchdog has introduced a new climate risk management framework without advancing further policy work. This decision comes in light of the U.S. pulling out from multiple climate-focused groups, challenging global financial stability efforts.

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) emphasized coordination and data sharing concerning climate-related risks but noted a division among members regarding the need for additional work. Despite recent progress, there's hesitation to pursue further climate-focused financial policy development.

With the U.S. gearing up to lead the G20 next year, its retreat raises concerns about a fragmented approach, potentially diluting the unified global stance on climate financial risks. Observers like Finance Watch criticize this move as multilateral regression.

(With inputs from agencies.)