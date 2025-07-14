India's Health Ministry Fights Obesity with Sugar and Oil Awareness Campaign

The Union Health Ministry has launched an initiative to curb the rising tide of obesity by urging government bodies to display information on sugar and oil content in popular snacks such as samosas, burgers, and soft drinks. This is part of an effort to promote healthier dietary habits and tackle non-communicable diseases.

In addition to these displays, the ministry calls for the inclusion of health messages on official stationery and publications. Highlighting the alarming obesity statistics from the National Family Health Survey, the ministry is pushing for behavior modifications across the nation as obesity significantly increases the risk of diseases like diabetes and heart conditions.

The campaign echoes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement, encouraging citizens to adapt active lifestyles. The ministry is advocating for healthier meals and workplace activity initiatives, underscoring the importance of early prevention to transform India into a healthier nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)