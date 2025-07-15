Left Menu

AIIMS Bhubaneswar: A Beacon of Excellence in Eastern India

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has earned trust across multiple states with significant growth in healthcare services and education since its foundation by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It has been recognized with awards for quality and sanitation, playing a crucial role in transforming healthcare accessibility in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 00:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has emerged as a trusted healthcare provider, serving patients not only in Odisha but also in neighboring states like West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand, as highlighted by President Droupadi Murmu during the 5th Annual Convocation Ceremony of the institute.

Over the past year, AIIMS Bhubaneswar treated over 10 lakh outpatients and conducted 17 lakh diagnostic tests, alongside 25,000 surgeries. President Murmu lauded its achievements in education, research, and healthcare, with accolades such as the WHO's ASSIC QIP Award for surgical instrument standards and the National Kayakalp Award for hospital services.

The institution, second only to AIIMS New Delhi, is praised for its role in enhancing healthcare accessibility. State dignitaries acknowledged its pioneering status in medical education while underlining its success as a MedTech hub, aiming to boost India's development goals as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

