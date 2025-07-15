Left Menu

Transparency in Medical Fees: NMC's New Directive

The National Medical Commission (NMC) mandates that all medical colleges must disclose their complete fee structures and stipends on their websites. This directive aims to ensure transparency and fairness, following a Supreme Court ruling addressing fee disclosure. Non-compliance may lead to penalties, including withdrawal of course recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 00:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a directive requiring all medical colleges to make their complete fee structures and stipend details publicly available on their official websites. This move aims to enhance transparency in medical education across the country.

The directive follows a Supreme Court judgment emphasizing fee disclosure by private and deemed universities. Colleges not adhering to this mandate may face actions such as financial penalties, withdrawal of course recognition, and suspension of admissions.

The NMC's notice also includes provisions for providing stipends to interns, as aligned with current regulations and court directives. The commission emphasizes that these steps are crucial to ensuring fair practices in medical education nationwide.

