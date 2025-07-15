Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fire at Gabriel House, Massachusetts

A devastating fire at the Gabriel House assisted living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, resulted in at least nine fatalities and left 30 injured. The fire occurred on Sunday night, prompting a large emergency response. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Massachusetts authorities.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A catastrophic blaze erupted at the Gabriel House assisted living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, leaving at least nine people dead and injuring 30 others, according to authorities. The fire ignited on Sunday night, requiring over 50 firefighters to respond.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey described the incident as a tragedy, with investigations underway to determine the cause. The state's heart goes out to families affected by this horrific event, she added. Fall River's Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon noted the harrowing rescues, including residents dangling from windows.

Gabriel House, operational since 1999, has a history marked by legal issues, including a settled fraud case in 2015 involving its director, Dennis Etzkorn. Despite attempts to reach him, Etzkorn remains unavailable for comment on the recent events.

