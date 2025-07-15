Monsoon Health Alert: Rising Vectors in Mumbai
Mumbai sees a rise in malaria and chikungunya cases in early 2025 compared to the previous year, largely due to early monsoon onset. However, cases of leptospirosis and water-borne diseases have decreased. The BMC advises citizens to prevent water stagnation and maintain hygiene to combat these diseases.
Mumbai is witnessing a significant rise in malaria and chikungunya cases in 2025, prompted largely by the early arrival of the monsoon. This trend was detailed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday.
Conversely, the city has noted a decrease in incidences of leptospirosis and water-borne diseases like gastroenteritis and hepatitis during the same period. BMC released its findings in the 'Monsoon-Related Diseases' report.
To combat this rise in vector-borne diseases, the BMC urges citizens to eliminate stagnant water around homes and maintain proper hygiene. The public health advisory emphasizes the importance of cough etiquette and frequent hand-washing.
