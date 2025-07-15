Monsoon Health Alert: Rising Vectors in Mumbai

Mumbai is witnessing a significant rise in malaria and chikungunya cases in 2025, prompted largely by the early arrival of the monsoon. This trend was detailed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday.

Conversely, the city has noted a decrease in incidences of leptospirosis and water-borne diseases like gastroenteritis and hepatitis during the same period. BMC released its findings in the 'Monsoon-Related Diseases' report.

To combat this rise in vector-borne diseases, the BMC urges citizens to eliminate stagnant water around homes and maintain proper hygiene. The public health advisory emphasizes the importance of cough etiquette and frequent hand-washing.

(With inputs from agencies.)