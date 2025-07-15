Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Inaugurates New Hospital Block, Emphasizes Health & Education

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated a new hospital block, emphasizing the pivotal role of health and education in the region's development. Acknowledging past challenges, including a significant fire, he hailed the resilience and commitment of the medical staff while looking toward a brighter healthcare future.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday emphasized the critical role of health and education in the Union Territory's progress as he inaugurated an advanced 120-bed block at the Bone and Joint Hospital in Srinagar.

Abdullah highlighted that infrastructure development cannot replace the essential need for quality healthcare and education, stating that without robust educational and medical institutions, societal progress remains incomplete. Following the inauguration, he inspected various hospital facilities, engaging with staff and faculty members.

Reflecting on the hospital's rich legacy, Abdullah noted its resilience in the face of extraordinary challenges over three decades, including natural disasters and a devastating fire in 2022. He praised the dedication of medical teams who ensured continued service despite adversities, expressing pride in advancing the vision set by his grandfather, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

