Russia and Ukraine have transferred the bodies of more soldiers who died in the ongoing conflict, a part of the agreement established during talks in June held in Istanbul.

Vladimir Medinsky, who leads Russia's delegation during these peace negotiations, announced via Telegram that Moscow returned 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers.

In exchange, Russia received 19 bodies of its own servicemen, emphasizing the grim realities of war and its toll on human lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)