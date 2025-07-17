Russia-Ukraine War: A Grim Exchange of the Fallen
Russia and Ukraine have exchanged the bodies of their deceased soldiers, stemming from a June agreement in Istanbul. Moscow has returned 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers' bodies, receiving 19 of its own in exchange, according to Vladimir Medinsky, head of Russia's delegation at the talks.
Russia and Ukraine have transferred the bodies of more soldiers who died in the ongoing conflict, a part of the agreement established during talks in June held in Istanbul.
Vladimir Medinsky, who leads Russia's delegation during these peace negotiations, announced via Telegram that Moscow returned 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers.
In exchange, Russia received 19 bodies of its own servicemen, emphasizing the grim realities of war and its toll on human lives.
