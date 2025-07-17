Left Menu

CPR Awareness: Empowering Everyday Heroes on India's Streets

India is facing a health crisis with heart attacks increasingly affecting young adults. Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur organized a CPR awareness session for auto drivers to equip them with life-saving skills. The initiative aims to empower transport workers with health knowledge and skills crucial during sudden cardiac arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is grappling with a significant public health crisis, as heart attacks are increasingly affecting young adults under 45. Reports indicate that nearly 50% of heart attack patients nationwide fall under this age bracket, highlighting a pressing health concern.

Recent investigations in Hassan District, Karnataka, reveal that auto and cab drivers constitute a third of sudden cardiac arrest fatalities. The long hours, erratic schedules, and exposure to hazardous environments make them highly vulnerable. This situation underscores the urgent need for heart health education and proactive interventions, particularly for transport workers.

Addressing this critical issue, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur recently conducted a CPR training session for auto rickshaw drivers. Led by healthcare professionals, the event equipped participants with essential life-saving skills, including hands-on CPR demonstrations. The hospital's innovative SOS QR Code stickers were also distributed to ensure swift access to emergency services, marking a significant step toward enhancing community health and resilience.

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

