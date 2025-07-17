CPR Awareness: Empowering Everyday Heroes on India's Streets

India is grappling with a significant public health crisis, as heart attacks are increasingly affecting young adults under 45. Reports indicate that nearly 50% of heart attack patients nationwide fall under this age bracket, highlighting a pressing health concern.

Recent investigations in Hassan District, Karnataka, reveal that auto and cab drivers constitute a third of sudden cardiac arrest fatalities. The long hours, erratic schedules, and exposure to hazardous environments make them highly vulnerable. This situation underscores the urgent need for heart health education and proactive interventions, particularly for transport workers.

Addressing this critical issue, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur recently conducted a CPR training session for auto rickshaw drivers. Led by healthcare professionals, the event equipped participants with essential life-saving skills, including hands-on CPR demonstrations. The hospital's innovative SOS QR Code stickers were also distributed to ensure swift access to emergency services, marking a significant step toward enhancing community health and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)