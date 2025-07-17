Independence at Risk: Central Banks Under Fire

The Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel has raised serious concerns about political interference in the operations of central banks, a response spurred by U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Trump has consistently criticized Powell for not reducing interest rates, leading to market unease and a hit to stocks and the dollar.

In an interview with Reuters during a G20 meeting, Nagel emphasized the intrinsic independence of central banks and how recent U.S. uncertainties could jeopardize the stability of global markets. He highlighted that European investments appear more appealing amidst these uncertainties, advising that Europe should draw confidence from its strengths.

Additionally, Nagel warns that proposed U.S. tariffs on European imports could considerably hinder Germany's economic growth, potentially leading to a recession. He urges for diplomatic negotiations to avoid these tariffs while suggesting that Europe should prepare strategic responses if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)