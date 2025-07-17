Left Menu

European Shares Rebound Amid Industrial Gains

European stock markets rebounded on Thursday, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index rising 1%. Boosts came from positive earnings reports from industrial giants ABB and Legrand, driving their stock up significantly. Meanwhile, investors closely monitor U.S.-EU trade talks and other global economic developments impacting market sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares made a recovery on Thursday with a notable increase in the pan-European STOXX 600 index, which closed 1% higher. This rebound came as industrial powerhouses, ABB and Legrand, reported positive earnings, boosting investor confidence significantly.

ABB reported its highest-ever quarterly order intake, largely due to demand for products used in data centers supporting artificial intelligence, leading to a stock surge of almost 10%. Similarly, Legrand's stocks rose by nearly 9% after increasing its annual sales target, citing substantial growth in the North American data center market.

Investors are also keeping a close eye on the pending U.S.-EU trade talks. While markets remain optimistic about progress, there is a cautious anticipation of potential retaliatory measures should negotiations fall through. Additionally, a recent treaty between Britain and Germany is a sign of strengthening ties amidst ongoing economic uncertainties.

