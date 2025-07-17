European Shares Rebound Amid Industrial Gains

European shares made a recovery on Thursday with a notable increase in the pan-European STOXX 600 index, which closed 1% higher. This rebound came as industrial powerhouses, ABB and Legrand, reported positive earnings, boosting investor confidence significantly.

ABB reported its highest-ever quarterly order intake, largely due to demand for products used in data centers supporting artificial intelligence, leading to a stock surge of almost 10%. Similarly, Legrand's stocks rose by nearly 9% after increasing its annual sales target, citing substantial growth in the North American data center market.

Investors are also keeping a close eye on the pending U.S.-EU trade talks. While markets remain optimistic about progress, there is a cautious anticipation of potential retaliatory measures should negotiations fall through. Additionally, a recent treaty between Britain and Germany is a sign of strengthening ties amidst ongoing economic uncertainties.