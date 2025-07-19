India's Pioneering Role in Setting Global Millet Standards

India has emerged as a frontrunner in developing international standards for whole millet grains, receiving accolades at a prominent global food safety meeting in Rome, according to an official statement released on Saturday. This recognition marks a significant milestone in India's steadily growing influence on global food regulations.

The 88th Session of the Executive Committee of the Codex Alimentarius Commission, convened at FAO headquarters from July 14-18, assessed India's progress in millet standards. This effort, which received approval at the previous year's commission meeting, underscores India's commitment to food safety. India chairs this initiative, working alongside Mali, Nigeria, and Senegal.

The executive committee endorsed India's proposed standards for fresh dates for a future approval session and backed India's plans to co-chair new proposals on fresh turmeric and broccoli. Additionally, India played a key role in strategic discussions on monitoring indicators and continues to support capacity-building programs for neighboring countries, emphasizing the importance of the Codex Trust Fund.