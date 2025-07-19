Left Menu

India's Pioneering Role in Setting Global Millet Standards

India's leadership in international standards for millet grains was celebrated at a global food safety meeting in Rome. The Codex Alimentarius Commission reviewed India's efforts, co-led with Mali, Nigeria, and Senegal. India also proposed new standards for fresh dates, turmeric, and broccoli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:28 IST
India's Pioneering Role in Setting Global Millet Standards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has emerged as a frontrunner in developing international standards for whole millet grains, receiving accolades at a prominent global food safety meeting in Rome, according to an official statement released on Saturday. This recognition marks a significant milestone in India's steadily growing influence on global food regulations.

The 88th Session of the Executive Committee of the Codex Alimentarius Commission, convened at FAO headquarters from July 14-18, assessed India's progress in millet standards. This effort, which received approval at the previous year's commission meeting, underscores India's commitment to food safety. India chairs this initiative, working alongside Mali, Nigeria, and Senegal.

The executive committee endorsed India's proposed standards for fresh dates for a future approval session and backed India's plans to co-chair new proposals on fresh turmeric and broccoli. Additionally, India played a key role in strategic discussions on monitoring indicators and continues to support capacity-building programs for neighboring countries, emphasizing the importance of the Codex Trust Fund.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025