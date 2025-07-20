Left Menu

Escalating Crisis in Gaza: Starvation and Hostage Concerns Amid Evacuations

The Israeli military has ordered evacuations in central Gaza, raising fears of a new attack amidst a dire humanitarian crisis. The war with Hamas has led to severe hunger in Gaza, with health officials warning many could die soon. A potential hostage situation adds complexity to the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 15:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military has issued evacuation orders in central Gaza, signaling a potential new attack in areas densely populated with displaced Palestinians. This move comes as hunger grips the region, and reports emerge of at least 30 people being killed while waiting for aid.

Concerns escalate for the families of Israeli hostages believed to be held in the Deir al-Balah neighborhood, now under potential threat. The protracted conflict with Hamas has devastated Gaza, resulting in vast humanitarian needs and fears of accelerating starvation.

Amid the chaos, indirect talks for a truce between Israel and Hamas continue but face hurdles, with no immediate resolutions in sight. The humanitarian crisis deepens, as essentials remain scarce for the millions affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

