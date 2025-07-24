Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's Health: A Clean Bill After Angiogram

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, MK Stalin, has successfully undergone an angiogram procedure without any blockages detected, confirmed senior DMK leader and Minister Duraimurugan on Thursday.

Duraimurugan informed reporters that the Chief Minister is in good health, with no blockages found during the procedure conducted by medical professionals.

The Chief Minister was admitted to a private hospital after experiencing dizziness during a morning walk, but he continued to fulfill his official responsibilities from the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)