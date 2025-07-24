Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's Health: A Clean Bill After Angiogram

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin underwent an angiogram, revealing no blockages, according to senior DMK leader Duraimurugan. He reassured the public of Stalin’s good health after being admitted to a hospital due to a spell of dizziness. Stalin continued his duties from the hospital.

Updated: 24-07-2025 13:11 IST
MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, MK Stalin, has successfully undergone an angiogram procedure without any blockages detected, confirmed senior DMK leader and Minister Duraimurugan on Thursday.

Duraimurugan informed reporters that the Chief Minister is in good health, with no blockages found during the procedure conducted by medical professionals.

The Chief Minister was admitted to a private hospital after experiencing dizziness during a morning walk, but he continued to fulfill his official responsibilities from the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

