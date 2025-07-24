Left Menu

Revolutionary Relief: Transforming Lives with Robotic Hip Replacement

A chemical engineer in Malaysia overcame Avascular Necrosis with a pioneering Robotic Direct Anterior Hip Replacement. This innovative surgery, combining a minimally invasive approach with robotic precision, offered faster recovery and improved outcomes, revolutionizing hip replacement by reducing recovery time and enhancing surgical accuracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:32 IST
Revolutionary Relief: Transforming Lives with Robotic Hip Replacement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Malaysian chemical engineer found a life-changing solution in Robotic Direct Anterior Hip Replacement after struggling for years with Avascular Necrosis. His struggles began post-COVID-19 infection and included failed traditional surgeries.

This cutting-edge procedure, distinct from conventional methods, involves minimal muscle cutting and utilizes robotic precision for optimal implant placement.

Experts extol the approach for delivering faster recovery, reduced pain, and lasting results, reshaping the surgical landscape for hip replacements globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025