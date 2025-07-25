Healthians: Pioneering Profitability in Digital Healthcare

Healthians, a trailblazer in 'At Home' diagnostics and health-tech services, has demonstrated the potential for profitability in the digital healthcare sector, according to CEO Nishant Singhal. The company reported positive EBITDA in June 2025, marking a significant milestone for the industry.

Under Singhal's leadership, Healthians aims for sustained growth beyond FY 26, leveraging its pricing strategy and operational excellence. Having raised over $100 million from prestigious investors, the company expanded to 300+ cities, establishing over 22 labs while achieving an 18X increment in revenue and volumes.

Singhal, with extensive industry experience, has been pivotal in Healthians' success, initially joining as a seed investor and later serving as COO. His strategic vision has fostered an innovation-driven culture, contributing to Healthians' leading position in consumer and corporate wellness services.