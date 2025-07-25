Left Menu

Healthians: Pioneering Profitability in Digital Healthcare

Healthians, a leading 'At Home' diagnostics and health-tech platform in India, showcases the potential of achieving profitability through strategic leadership and integrated business processes. Under the guidance of CEO Nishant Singhal, the company has reported positive EBITDA and substantial growth, positioning itself as a prominent player in the healthcare sector.

Healthians, a trailblazer in 'At Home' diagnostics and health-tech services, has demonstrated the potential for profitability in the digital healthcare sector, according to CEO Nishant Singhal. The company reported positive EBITDA in June 2025, marking a significant milestone for the industry.

Under Singhal's leadership, Healthians aims for sustained growth beyond FY 26, leveraging its pricing strategy and operational excellence. Having raised over $100 million from prestigious investors, the company expanded to 300+ cities, establishing over 22 labs while achieving an 18X increment in revenue and volumes.

Singhal, with extensive industry experience, has been pivotal in Healthians' success, initially joining as a seed investor and later serving as COO. His strategic vision has fostered an innovation-driven culture, contributing to Healthians' leading position in consumer and corporate wellness services.

