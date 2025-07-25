Yasmin Karachiwala Endorses Ayurvedic SHE CARE Juice for Women’s Wellness

In a notable endorsement, Yasmin Karachiwala, India's prominent celebrity fitness guru, has advocated for the SHE CARE Juice as an effective Ayurvedic solution for women's hormonal balance. This announcement underscores the growing trend of integrating natural, plant-based remedies into daily health practices.

Through a video on her Instagram, Yasmin emphasized the benefits of adding SHE CARE Juice to women's routines, especially for those seeking natural solutions to hormonal imbalances. The juice is crafted with time-honored herbs such as Shatavari, Ashoka, and Lodhra, aimed at enhancing menstrual health.

Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda continues its mission to blend ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with modern wellness needs. The brand emphasizes the effectiveness of its unique formula in promoting emotional and physical well-being among women.

(With inputs from agencies.)