Remembering Dr. David Nabarro: Global Health Advocate and Mentor

Dr. David Nabarro, a revered British physician known for leading responses to major health crises like bird flu, Ebola, and COVID-19, has passed away at 75. Recognized for his contributions to global health, Nabarro was also a mentor dedicated to improving lives worldwide. He was a respected voice in health and sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:56 IST
Dr. David Nabarro, a renowned British physician celebrated for spearheading efforts against major health crises such as bird flu, Ebola, and the COVID-19 pandemic, has died at the age of 75.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation, announced Nabarro's death on the platform X, highlighting his profound influence on global health and his dedication to equity.

Nabarro, knighted by King Charles III for his notable contributions, was also a candidate for the WHO's top position, demonstrating his enduring impact and leadership in health and sustainable development.

