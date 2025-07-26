Remembering Dr. David Nabarro: Global Health Advocate and Mentor

Dr. David Nabarro, a renowned British physician celebrated for spearheading efforts against major health crises such as bird flu, Ebola, and the COVID-19 pandemic, has died at the age of 75.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation, announced Nabarro's death on the platform X, highlighting his profound influence on global health and his dedication to equity.

Nabarro, knighted by King Charles III for his notable contributions, was also a candidate for the WHO's top position, demonstrating his enduring impact and leadership in health and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)