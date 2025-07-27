Left Menu

Nation's Crisis: Alarming Stunting Levels in 63 Districts Across India

A recent analysis reveals that over 50% of children in anganwadis are stunted in 63 districts across India. The most affected regions include Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Assam. Experts stress that addressing malnutrition requires a multi-sectoral approach, incorporating education, sanitation, and nutrition programmes for effective outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 13:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming report has surfaced, revealing that over 63 districts across India, including 34 in Uttar Pradesh, show stunting levels above 50% among children enrolled in anganwadis. This analysis, presented in Parliament, highlights the dire state of child nutrition in the country.

Data from the Ministry of Women and Child Development's Poshan Tracker indicate severe malnutrition in places like Nandurbar, Maharashtra, with a stunting rate of 68.12%, and West Singhbhum, Jharkhand, at 66.27%. Uttar Pradesh, with 34 districts affected, tops the list, followed by other states like Madhya Pradesh and Assam.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, emphasized the need for a multi-sectoral approach. The government is rolling out initiatives like 'Mission Saksham Anganwadi' and 'Poshan 2.0', focusing on community management of malnutrition and promoting fortified meals, aiming to tackle the nutritional crisis holistically.

