Stalin Launches Health and Education Initiatives in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin distributed laptops to disadvantaged students, highlighting their educational achievements. Following his recent hospital discharge, he announced the Nalam Kakkum Stalin health program aimed at providing comprehensive access to medical services. New office buildings for the State Tax and Registration Departments were also inaugurated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:44 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin marked his return to public life by distributing laptops to 136 Adi Dravidar and Tribal students, commending their perseverance in overcoming adversity to pursue higher education.

Stalin announced the launch of the ambitious 'Nalam Kakkum Stalin' health initiative, designed to enhance public health access across Tamil Nadu with extensive services ranging from consultations to surgeries. The initiative will hold 1,256 health camps statewide every Saturday, providing test results and medical reports via SMS.

On the administrative front, Stalin inaugurated government offices, including two State Tax Department buildings and 12 Sub-Registrar offices, underscoring his commitment to improving the state's infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

