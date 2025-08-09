Tragic Fire at Kosmos Hospital: A Housekeeper's Demise

A tragic incident unfolded at the Kosmos Hospital in Anand Vihar, where a fire broke out in the server room, claiming the life of a 28-year-old housekeeping staff member on Saturday. The police reported that at 12.20 PM, a call was received regarding the fire.

Immediate action was taken to evacuate eight patients, transferring them to Pushpanjali Hospital as a precautionary measure. The fire, which originated on the ground floor, called for swift intervention by the fire department to bring it under control and prevent further damage.

Tragically, housekeeping staff member Amit was found dead after attempting to escape the smoke and lock himself in a third-floor bathroom. Police are conducting investigations to determine any lapse in fire safety protocols. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire remains unknown.