Left Menu

Tragic Fire at Kosmos Hospital: A Housekeeper's Demise

A devastating fire at Kosmos Hospital in Anand Vihar led to the death of a housekeeping staff member. The blaze originated in the server room, prompting evacuations. Amit, a staff member, succumbed to smoke inhalation. Authorities are investigating potential fire safety lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 16:46 IST
Tragic Fire at Kosmos Hospital: A Housekeeper's Demise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at the Kosmos Hospital in Anand Vihar, where a fire broke out in the server room, claiming the life of a 28-year-old housekeeping staff member on Saturday. The police reported that at 12.20 PM, a call was received regarding the fire.

Immediate action was taken to evacuate eight patients, transferring them to Pushpanjali Hospital as a precautionary measure. The fire, which originated on the ground floor, called for swift intervention by the fire department to bring it under control and prevent further damage.

Tragically, housekeeping staff member Amit was found dead after attempting to escape the smoke and lock himself in a third-floor bathroom. Police are conducting investigations to determine any lapse in fire safety protocols. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025