Odisha Boosts Healthcare Infrastructure with New Medical College
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated a new building of Shaheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital, expanding its capacity by 650 beds. He announced plans for a six-lane highway, emphasizing the state's focus on improving healthcare and infrastructure. A cancer treatment center is also under construction.
- Country:
- India
In a significant boost to healthcare infrastructure, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated a new facility at the Shaheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput on Sunday. The expansion increases the hospital's capacity by 650 beds.
This development is part of a broader initiative to enhance healthcare accessibility in the region, ensuring residents no longer need to travel far for medical services. Majhi also unveiled plans for a six-lane highway, dubbed the Jeypore-Bermhapur-Bhubaneswar 'economic corridor,' aimed at fostering connectivity and economic growth.
The latest expansion, costing Rs 280 crore, promises to serve the people of nearby districts and states, with a forthcoming cancer treatment center underscoring Odisha's commitment to comprehensive healthcare improvements. Furthermore, Majhi highlighted the state's success in providing free healthcare to 80% of its population through government schemes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
