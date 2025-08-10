Odisha Boosts Healthcare Infrastructure with New Medical College

In a significant boost to healthcare infrastructure, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated a new facility at the Shaheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput on Sunday. The expansion increases the hospital's capacity by 650 beds.

This development is part of a broader initiative to enhance healthcare accessibility in the region, ensuring residents no longer need to travel far for medical services. Majhi also unveiled plans for a six-lane highway, dubbed the Jeypore-Bermhapur-Bhubaneswar 'economic corridor,' aimed at fostering connectivity and economic growth.

The latest expansion, costing Rs 280 crore, promises to serve the people of nearby districts and states, with a forthcoming cancer treatment center underscoring Odisha's commitment to comprehensive healthcare improvements. Furthermore, Majhi highlighted the state's success in providing free healthcare to 80% of its population through government schemes.

