Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes CDC: Shooter’s Vaccine Misinformation Rampage

Patrick Joseph White, a Georgia man distraught over vaccine misinformation, opened fire at CDC headquarters, resulting in the death of Officer David Rose and injuring several others. The attack highlights the growing tension over vaccine conspiracy theories, prompting calls for federal intervention and improved CDC campus security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 10-08-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 20:18 IST
Tragedy Strikes CDC: Shooter’s Vaccine Misinformation Rampage
Shooter
  • Country:
  • United States

In a shocking incident at the CDC headquarters, Patrick Joseph White, who blamed the COVID-19 vaccine for his mental health issues, unleashed gunfire that killed Officer David Rose. The tragedy marks a pivotal point in the rising tension surrounding vaccine misinformation.

White, identified as the shooter, had a profound mistrust of vaccines, exacerbating the climate of hostility against scientists. The union representing CDC employees urges federal leaders to condemn misinformation and enhance security measures on the Atlanta campus.

Law enforcement continues to investigate the attack, while community members mourn the loss of Officer Rose. The CDC workforce remains shaken, pressing for action to prevent further violence fueled by vaccine conspiracy theories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025