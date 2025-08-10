Tragedy Strikes CDC: Shooter’s Vaccine Misinformation Rampage
Patrick Joseph White, a Georgia man distraught over vaccine misinformation, opened fire at CDC headquarters, resulting in the death of Officer David Rose and injuring several others. The attack highlights the growing tension over vaccine conspiracy theories, prompting calls for federal intervention and improved CDC campus security.
In a shocking incident at the CDC headquarters, Patrick Joseph White, who blamed the COVID-19 vaccine for his mental health issues, unleashed gunfire that killed Officer David Rose. The tragedy marks a pivotal point in the rising tension surrounding vaccine misinformation.
White, identified as the shooter, had a profound mistrust of vaccines, exacerbating the climate of hostility against scientists. The union representing CDC employees urges federal leaders to condemn misinformation and enhance security measures on the Atlanta campus.
Law enforcement continues to investigate the attack, while community members mourn the loss of Officer Rose. The CDC workforce remains shaken, pressing for action to prevent further violence fueled by vaccine conspiracy theories.
