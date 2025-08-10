Left Menu

COVID-19 Cases Emerge in Mizoram: A Glimpse into the Recent Surge

Mizoram reported 39 COVID-19 cases this year, with 28 recoveries. Currently, 11 individuals receive treatment in Aizawl. Surveillance testing identified a new case on August 8. Earlier, on August 5, 10 individuals tested positive, all reportedly in stable condition.

In Mizoram, 39 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 this year, health officials confirmed on Sunday.

Among these, 28 individuals have successfully recovered, leaving 11 still undergoing treatment in the Aizawl district, as reported by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

Routine surveillance testing on August 8 revealed one new positive case from a group of 27 suspected patients. Earlier, on August 5, a total of 10 individuals tested positive, with officials assuring that all are in stable condition.

