COVID-19 Cases Emerge in Mizoram: A Glimpse into the Recent Surge

In Mizoram, 39 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 this year, health officials confirmed on Sunday.

Among these, 28 individuals have successfully recovered, leaving 11 still undergoing treatment in the Aizawl district, as reported by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

Routine surveillance testing on August 8 revealed one new positive case from a group of 27 suspected patients. Earlier, on August 5, a total of 10 individuals tested positive, with officials assuring that all are in stable condition.

