State Tackles Drug Addiction with New Web Series and Separate De-addiction Centers

Himachal Pradesh is amplifying its fight against drug addiction with plans to ensure drug addicts aren't placed with mentally ill patients during treatment, as announced by Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil. The government is also considering establishing a dedicated de-addiction center for women due to increasing numbers of female addicts.

In a move to raise public awareness, the state has launched a web series titled 'The White Truth' developed under the Yuva Bachao Abhiyan by Himachal Gyan Vigyan Samiti. With seven episodes, the series tragically captures the harrowing lives of those ensnared by addiction. Produced by TFT Production, it aims to inspire societal action against drug abuse and will be available on Gyan Vigyan Samiti's YouTube channel.

Shandil reiterated that the state has implemented strict regulations to combat the drug trade, emphasizing public support in this mission. Former addict Pankaj shared his struggle, highlighting the critical role his family played in his recovery after years of addiction and losing friends to drug use.

(With inputs from agencies.)