Healthcare Highlights: Assura Bid, Wegovy Lawsuits, and AI in Hospitals

Primary Health Properties (PHP) has secured significant shareholder backing, taking 62.9% of Assura shares amidst a contentious takeover bid. This development marks significant investor support as the UK faces a surge in private equity buyouts.

Novo Nordisk's ongoing legal challenges against sellers of counterfeit Wegovy have spotlighted Hims & Hers. Despite Novo's allegations of intellectual property violations, the telehealth company continues to offer cheaper copies of the weight-loss drug.

India's Apollo Hospitals plans to double investments in AI, leveraging the technology for advanced diagnostics. Their commitment follows a successful quarter, with profit estimates exceeded due to increased patient volume.

(With inputs from agencies.)