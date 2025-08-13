Left Menu

Healthcare Highlights: Assura Bid, Wegovy Lawsuits, and AI in Hospitals

This article covers key health news including Primary Health Properties securing a takeover bid for Assura, Novo Nordisk's legal battles over Wegovy copies, and Apollo Hospitals doubling its AI investments after surpassing profit estimates. It also touches on IO Biotech's cancer vaccine progress and activism against pesticide regulation limits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 02:30 IST
Healthcare Highlights: Assura Bid, Wegovy Lawsuits, and AI in Hospitals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) has secured significant shareholder backing, taking 62.9% of Assura shares amidst a contentious takeover bid. This development marks significant investor support as the UK faces a surge in private equity buyouts.

Novo Nordisk's ongoing legal challenges against sellers of counterfeit Wegovy have spotlighted Hims & Hers. Despite Novo's allegations of intellectual property violations, the telehealth company continues to offer cheaper copies of the weight-loss drug.

India's Apollo Hospitals plans to double investments in AI, leveraging the technology for advanced diagnostics. Their commitment follows a successful quarter, with profit estimates exceeded due to increased patient volume.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025