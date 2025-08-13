Healthcare Highlights: Assura Bid, Wegovy Lawsuits, and AI in Hospitals
This article covers key health news including Primary Health Properties securing a takeover bid for Assura, Novo Nordisk's legal battles over Wegovy copies, and Apollo Hospitals doubling its AI investments after surpassing profit estimates. It also touches on IO Biotech's cancer vaccine progress and activism against pesticide regulation limits.
Primary Health Properties (PHP) has secured significant shareholder backing, taking 62.9% of Assura shares amidst a contentious takeover bid. This development marks significant investor support as the UK faces a surge in private equity buyouts.
Novo Nordisk's ongoing legal challenges against sellers of counterfeit Wegovy have spotlighted Hims & Hers. Despite Novo's allegations of intellectual property violations, the telehealth company continues to offer cheaper copies of the weight-loss drug.
India's Apollo Hospitals plans to double investments in AI, leveraging the technology for advanced diagnostics. Their commitment follows a successful quarter, with profit estimates exceeded due to increased patient volume.
