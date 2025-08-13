Balearic Islands: The New Migrant Gateway?
A surge in irregular migrants arriving in Spain's Balearic Islands has raised concerns of a new migration route from North Africa. The islands have seen a 170% increase in migrant arrivals, mainly from Algeria. Local authorities call for more support to manage the influx.
More than 30 boats, carrying around 600 irregular migrants, have reached Spain's Balearic Islands since Monday. This marks a notable rise in migration via a new route from North Africa. Despite an overall decrease in migration to Spain, the Balearics have experienced a significant increase.
Many of the recent arrivals hail from East Africa, drawn by instability in their home regions. Notably, 20-year-old Konestory from South Sudan paid $2,000 for a perilous journey from Algeria that took 46 hours and faced numerous challenges.
The local authorities express concerns about becoming a major migration gateway, similar to the Canary Islands, and call for enhanced government support and cooperation with Algeria.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Sudan's Migrant Deal with Trump Era Diplomacy
Border Tensions Flare: Uganda-South Sudan Clash
Border Tensions: South Sudan-Uganda Clashes Turn Deadly
South Sudan Launches Tax Institute and NORMA II Project to Boost Non-Oil Revenue
UPDATE 1-Four people killed in plane crash at Algerian airport, state media says