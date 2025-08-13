Balearic Islands: The New Migrant Gateway?

More than 30 boats, carrying around 600 irregular migrants, have reached Spain's Balearic Islands since Monday. This marks a notable rise in migration via a new route from North Africa. Despite an overall decrease in migration to Spain, the Balearics have experienced a significant increase.

Many of the recent arrivals hail from East Africa, drawn by instability in their home regions. Notably, 20-year-old Konestory from South Sudan paid $2,000 for a perilous journey from Algeria that took 46 hours and faced numerous challenges.

The local authorities express concerns about becoming a major migration gateway, similar to the Canary Islands, and call for enhanced government support and cooperation with Algeria.

(With inputs from agencies.)