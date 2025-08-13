Left Menu

Gas Leak Horror in Hindon Vihar: Residents Hospitalized as Toxic Fumes Spread

Residents of Hindon Vihar were hospitalized after inhaling toxic gas from a leaking cylinder in a scrap yard. The cylinder, owned by scrap dealer Haji Saleem Malik, caused a spread of noxious fumes. An FIR against Malik has been registered, and he's currently absconding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:36 IST
Gas Leak Horror in Hindon Vihar: Residents Hospitalized as Toxic Fumes Spread
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hindon Vihar residents faced a frightening ordeal as more than a dozen people were hospitalized on Wednesday after inhaling toxic fumes from a leaking gas cylinder. The incident occurred in a densely populated area, causing panic and health concerns among locals.

The commercial cylinder, owned by scrap dealer Haji Saleem Malik, began to leak early in the morning at a scrap yard, dispersing a pungent odor throughout the neighborhood. Numerous residents reported burning eyes and breathing difficulties, prompting them to seek urgent medical attention.

Authorities have registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act against Malik, who remains on the run. Police efforts to apprehend Malik continue, with an investigation underway to ensure community safety and address environmental compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025