Gas Leak Horror in Hindon Vihar: Residents Hospitalized as Toxic Fumes Spread
Residents of Hindon Vihar were hospitalized after inhaling toxic gas from a leaking cylinder in a scrap yard. The cylinder, owned by scrap dealer Haji Saleem Malik, caused a spread of noxious fumes. An FIR against Malik has been registered, and he's currently absconding.
Hindon Vihar residents faced a frightening ordeal as more than a dozen people were hospitalized on Wednesday after inhaling toxic fumes from a leaking gas cylinder. The incident occurred in a densely populated area, causing panic and health concerns among locals.
The commercial cylinder, owned by scrap dealer Haji Saleem Malik, began to leak early in the morning at a scrap yard, dispersing a pungent odor throughout the neighborhood. Numerous residents reported burning eyes and breathing difficulties, prompting them to seek urgent medical attention.
Authorities have registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act against Malik, who remains on the run. Police efforts to apprehend Malik continue, with an investigation underway to ensure community safety and address environmental compliance.
