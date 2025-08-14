Ceiling Collapse Averted Tragedy at Ambedkar Nagar Hospital
A false ceiling collapse at Ambedkar Nagar Hospital's gynaecology ward in south Delhi caused panic. The incident, occurring at 4.30 am, resulted in no injuries. Eyewitness Ravi reported the sudden collapse led to widespread alarm among patients and attendants. Police sources confirmed the incident details.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:06 IST
- Country:
- India
A potential tragedy was narrowly avoided in south Delhi when a section of the false ceiling collapsed at Ambedkar Nagar Hospital's gynaecology ward early Thursday morning, according to police.
The ceiling gave way at approximately 4.30 am on the first floor, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Eyewitnesses, including Ravi, described how the surprise collapse triggered panic among patients and their attendants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amarnath Yatra Halted Due to Torrential Rain: Safety First for Devotees
Controversy Erupts After Maulana Rashidi Slapped Post-Debate Incident
Major Safety Upgrades Coming to SH2 Moonshine Hill Road Intersection
Govt Cracks Down on Boy Racers with Tough Road Safety Laws
BHU Telugu Department Head Attacked on Campus, Incident Sparks Protests