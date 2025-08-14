Ceiling Collapse Averted Tragedy at Ambedkar Nagar Hospital

A potential tragedy was narrowly avoided in south Delhi when a section of the false ceiling collapsed at Ambedkar Nagar Hospital's gynaecology ward early Thursday morning, according to police.

The ceiling gave way at approximately 4.30 am on the first floor, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Eyewitnesses, including Ravi, described how the surprise collapse triggered panic among patients and their attendants.

(With inputs from agencies.)