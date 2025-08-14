Left Menu

Ceiling Collapse Averted Tragedy at Ambedkar Nagar Hospital

A false ceiling collapse at Ambedkar Nagar Hospital's gynaecology ward in south Delhi caused panic. The incident, occurring at 4.30 am, resulted in no injuries. Eyewitness Ravi reported the sudden collapse led to widespread alarm among patients and attendants. Police sources confirmed the incident details.

A potential tragedy was narrowly avoided in south Delhi when a section of the false ceiling collapsed at Ambedkar Nagar Hospital's gynaecology ward early Thursday morning, according to police.

The ceiling gave way at approximately 4.30 am on the first floor, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Eyewitnesses, including Ravi, described how the surprise collapse triggered panic among patients and their attendants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

