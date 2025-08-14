Tragic Loss: Three Siblings Die from Suspected Toxic Food Poisoning in Patna

In a tragic incident in Patna's Khirimode locality, three siblings died after allegedly consuming toxic food. The victims, identified as Nidhi Kumari, aged 8, and her brothers Vikas, 6, and Mohit Kumar, 4, fell ill after dinner at their home on Monday night.

Despite being rushed to the nearest government hospital following complaints of severe stomach aches, Vikas and Mohit could not be saved. Nidhi was referred to the Patna Medical College and Hospital, where she passed away during treatment. The incident has raised suspicions of food poisoning.

The local authorities have registered a case and are investigating all possible angles, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations to determine the exact cause of death.

