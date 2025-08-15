Left Menu

Foreign Investment Surge Fuels Record Highs in Japanese Stocks

Japanese stocks experienced strong foreign investment for the seventh consecutive week, driven by robust earnings. Foreigners invested 489.3 billion yen ($3.32 billion) into stocks, marking a sustained inflow trend. Benchmark indexes, Nikkei and Topix, reached record highs as companies like SoftBank and Sony reported strong results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 09:57 IST
Foreign Investment Surge Fuels Record Highs in Japanese Stocks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an impressive financial display, Japanese stocks have witnessed a robust foreign investment surge for the seventh week in a row, buoyed by stellar earnings reports.

According to Japan's Ministry of Finance, foreign investors injected a substantial net amount of 489.3 billion yen ($3.32 billion) into domestic stocks. This marks their 18th weekly net purchase out of the last 19 weeks, propelling Japan's stock indexes to new record highs.

Key players, including SoftBank and Sony, posted solid first-quarter results, further enhancing investor confidence. Meanwhile, foreign investments in Japanese bonds and bills also increased, with local investors maintaining their selling streak of foreign stocks. ($1 = 147.2100 yen)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025