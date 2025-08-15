Foreign Investment Surge Fuels Record Highs in Japanese Stocks

In an impressive financial display, Japanese stocks have witnessed a robust foreign investment surge for the seventh week in a row, buoyed by stellar earnings reports.

According to Japan's Ministry of Finance, foreign investors injected a substantial net amount of 489.3 billion yen ($3.32 billion) into domestic stocks. This marks their 18th weekly net purchase out of the last 19 weeks, propelling Japan's stock indexes to new record highs.

Key players, including SoftBank and Sony, posted solid first-quarter results, further enhancing investor confidence. Meanwhile, foreign investments in Japanese bonds and bills also increased, with local investors maintaining their selling streak of foreign stocks. ($1 = 147.2100 yen)

(With inputs from agencies.)