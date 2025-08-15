Paracetamol in Pregnancy: Understanding its Potential Impact on Child Neurodevelopment
A study suggests that paracetamol use during pregnancy could raise the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders, like autism and ADHD, in children. While the medication is deemed safe for headache, fever, and pain, researchers emphasize cautious use. The findings raise public health concerns and call for further research.
A recent study indicates that using paracetamol during pregnancy may increase the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children.
This medication, commonly used for headaches and fevers, is generally considered safe for pregnant women, but the research published in BioMed Central suggests a potential link between prenatal acetaminophen exposure and developmental risks.
The study, led by researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine, involved a comprehensive review of 46 previous studies, highlighting that even minor increases in risk could lead to significant public health implications.
