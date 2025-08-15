Dengue Outbreak Sparks Health Crisis in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

A deadly dengue outbreak has emerged in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, claiming the confirmed life of one individual and causing suspicion over three additional deaths, recent reports reveal.

The local health department has faced criticism, resulting in the suspension of a medical officer and two healthcare workers due to their delayed response.

Health teams are actively collecting samples and conducting preventive measures, such as fogging and awareness campaigns, in the severely affected Mulchera taluka, where 117 confirmed dengue cases have been reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)