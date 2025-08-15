Left Menu

Dengue Outbreak Sparks Health Crisis in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

A dengue outbreak in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district has resulted in one confirmed death and three suspected fatalities, leading to the suspension of a medical officer and two healthcare workers. Over 117 people tested positive, and preventive measures are being intensified in affected villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadchiroli | Updated: 15-08-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 14:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly dengue outbreak has emerged in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, claiming the confirmed life of one individual and causing suspicion over three additional deaths, recent reports reveal.

The local health department has faced criticism, resulting in the suspension of a medical officer and two healthcare workers due to their delayed response.

Health teams are actively collecting samples and conducting preventive measures, such as fogging and awareness campaigns, in the severely affected Mulchera taluka, where 117 confirmed dengue cases have been reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

