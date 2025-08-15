Surge in Measles Cases Sparks Alarm Across Americas

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has sounded the alarm on a sharp rise in measles cases across the Americas, notably in North America. The spike is particularly concerning given the increase in fatalities from the infection in Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

PAHO attributes the outbreaks to insufficient vaccination coverage, noting that a staggering 71% of cases were among unvaccinated individuals while 18% involved those with uncertain vaccination status. As of August 8, 10,139 measles cases and 18 related deaths have been confirmed in 10 countries throughout the Americas, marking a 34-fold surge compared to the same period in 2024.

Experts emphasize the preventable nature of measles through vaccination. Daniel Salas, PAHO's immunization lead, underscored the need for countries to bolster routine immunization efforts and implement targeted vaccination campaigns in high-risk communities to halt the spread.

