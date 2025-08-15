Left Menu

Surge in Measles Cases Sparks Alarm Across Americas

PAHO reports a significant rise in measles cases across the Americas, especially North America. The increase is linked to low vaccination rates, with a significant portion of cases in unvaccinated individuals. Urgent action, including targeted vaccination campaigns, is needed to prevent further outbreaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 21:07 IST
The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has sounded the alarm on a sharp rise in measles cases across the Americas, notably in North America. The spike is particularly concerning given the increase in fatalities from the infection in Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

PAHO attributes the outbreaks to insufficient vaccination coverage, noting that a staggering 71% of cases were among unvaccinated individuals while 18% involved those with uncertain vaccination status. As of August 8, 10,139 measles cases and 18 related deaths have been confirmed in 10 countries throughout the Americas, marking a 34-fold surge compared to the same period in 2024.

Experts emphasize the preventable nature of measles through vaccination. Daniel Salas, PAHO's immunization lead, underscored the need for countries to bolster routine immunization efforts and implement targeted vaccination campaigns in high-risk communities to halt the spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)

